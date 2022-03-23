By Ikechukwu Odu

A professional group, the Middlebelt Academics and Professionals, MAP, on Wednesday, congratulated Sonny Echono, on his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund.

The group equally lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for his appointment, describing it as timely and in line with laws establishing TETFund.

In a press statement issued by the National Coordinator of the MAP, Dr. David Wayas, in Nsukka, Enugu State, the group also assured that Echono, will offer efficient and professional services to the Agency, urging Nigerians to give him and his Board members maximum support to advance research in Nigeria.

Part of the statement reads “Middlebelt Academics and Professionals, MAP, appreciates President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of a seasoned technocrat and a professional, Arc. Sonny Echono as the Executive Secretary, TETFund. We are convinced that the Benue-born Architect and immediate past Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, will offer efficient and professional leadership.

“The appointment of Echono is timely and in line with laws establishing TETFund. As a forum of Academics and Professionals, we are ever ready to identify with men and women of conscious and pragmatic antecedents. Arc. Echono is one of us and has demonstrated competency in his previous engagements.

“We urge concerned Nigerians to partner with the new TETFund boss in order to advance research in Nigeria. It is important for everyone to give him that maximum co-operation so as to enable him to do a good job.

“Nigerians should expect the best in the history of the Agency. We ask God Almighty to guide Arc. Sonny Echono and the entire Board members as they make sound decisions for the good of the system.

“We equally use this opportunity to acknowledge ASUU for the birth of this very important intervention body in Nigeria tertiary institutions. It is our desire that the FG will quickly resolve the ongoing ASUU strike and get our children back to school.”