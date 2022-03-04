An Oredo Magistrate Court in Benin, on Friday, sentenced one Etim Godwin, 37, to three years imprisonment for stealing cable wire, valued at N1.5 million.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Evelyn Edokpayi, convicted Godwin without an option of fine.

The police Prosecutor, ASP Violet Soyemi, said that the convict pleaded guilty after listening to the plea of one count charge of stealing.

She told the court that Godwin of No 20, Ikpoba Slope, Benin, on Feb. 10, 2022, at Ihama Road, GRA, Benin, in Oredo Magistrarial District, stole the cable wires.

Soyemi said that the property belong to one Mr Osayamen Airhunmwande, of No 64 Egbiayubini Cresent, GRA, Benin.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 390 of the Criminal Code.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria