By Dayo Johnson

A 23-year-old barber, Victor Akinwa, will be spending some time in prison for allegedly using a pestle to kill his father.

His remand was ordered by an Akure Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ondo State.

Akinwa was said to have committed the offence at about 1:30 pm, November 20, 2021 at Basic Road, Idanre in the Ondo State Magisterial District.

The Police prosecutor, Obadasa Ajiboye, informed the court that the suspect hit his father, Justus Akinwa, with a pestle on his head, which resulted in his death.

READ ALSO: Police recover explosive device in Kaduna beer joint

Ajiboye said the offence contravenes Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

Ajiboye in an oral application urged the court to remand the suspect in correctional centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Presiding Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, remanded the suspect to the Olokuta Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to March 31, 2022.