By Nkiruka Nnorom

The newly constituted council members of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) have elected Mr. Olugbemi Malomo, as the Institute’s president and Chairman-in-Council for the second term, even as he promised to sustain the fight against quackery in the industry.

The decision to re-elect him was made at the institute’s 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos where the members of the institute elected 15 members into the CIPPON Council.

Giving account of his stewardship in his first tenure, Malomo said the institute embarked on a campaign “Let Nigeria Printing Jobs Remain in Nigeria” and recorded remarkable progress. According to him, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published advertisements in the dailies for qualified Nigerian printers to bid for the printing contracts, adding that INEC had also made membership of CIPPON part of the requirements to win the bids.

He promised to intensify the campaign to ensure printing jobs are not taken out of Nigeria anymore and to further professionalize the printing industry.

He stated the institute would also deepen the campaign against quacks in the industry, saying that non-CIPPON members are not qualified for any printing job and the Executive will ensure this stand going forward.