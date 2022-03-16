By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Maize farmers under the auspices of Maize Association of Nigeria, MAAN, are set to showcase second maize pyramids in celebration of its 30th anniversary March 22, 2022.

This was disclosed at a press conference by the National Chairman, MAAN, Dr Bello Abubakar, while speaking on the essence of the impact made by the association in food and nutrition security over the years of existence.

Giving an historical background of the association, Abubakar said it was launched on 3 April 1991 at IITA Conference Centre in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and as its story is interwoven with that of the hybrid maize project led by a South Korean, Dr Soon Kwon Kim, working then with IITA.

As part of the activities to celebrate its 30 years of existence as an association, the MAAN boss said the unveiling and showcasing of the second maize pyramids in Kaduna will be done by President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 22, 2022.

He explained that the essence of the maize pyramids is to appreciate the loans maize farmers received from the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as a way of paying back their loans.

He added that the launch is to tell Nigerians and the government that maize farmers have enough of the commodity to supply the demands locally and for export, hence no need to import the commodity into the market.

Also maize price speculators are now releasing their commodities, hence the current reduction in maize price.

He also made it known that 21 pyramids will be unveiled in Kaduna, which is make Nigerians know that there is production of the commodity by showcasing the pyramids, and according to him added that despite insecurity farmers have continued to produce maize.

However, he made it clear that the essence of the launch of the pyramids is not to go for more loans but to attract more farmers to come on board.

He said: “MAAN is now 30 years old and we are planning a celebration to mark its 30th anniversary. At this celebration, we will take an overview of our achievements based on the objectives set out at the launching ceremony 30 years ago.”

According to him, some of its achievements include conduct of several maize surveys to identify production constraints and research needs to enhance productivity; Engaging government in a programme co-named Presidential Initiative on Doubling Maize Production in Nigeria (PIDOM) in two years (2007-2008); Support government to ensure that MAAN produced the shortfall for maize seed under the GES.

Others are; Policy support to government in the area of import restriction to enhance maize production; Contributing to the success of Anchor Borrower Programme, ABP, to the inclusion of commodity association; Acquiring of tractors, planters, harvesters, sprayers, and others to mechanize maize farmers’ operations; Acquired a befitting office space to accommodate and enhance MAAN’s operations; Membership increased from 100 at inception to about 100 million.

Meanwhile, also speaking was one of the Chairman of Board of Trustees, BoT, MAAN, Dr Samson Ajala, said the story of MAAN is different from other commodity associations, because it was set up by knowledge based people to better serve producers to increase their productivity.

“I am actually picking the word knowledge based people because when the Federal Government started the funding of hybrid maize in 1979 we needed a platform to move the technology forward including even the establishment of seed companies and that thing led to first formation of seed company, the very first seed company in Nigeria, indeed in West and Central Africa in 1984, which is Premier Seeds in Zaria.

“This led to writing a book detailing the formation of MAAN, and perhaps for other intending commodity associations to emulate, and we are proud to be the leader, and we will continue to aspire to be the leader always”, Ajala said

Also one of founding fathers of the association, Prof Bamidele Fakorede, said MAAN has been improving maize yields for Nigeria.

“We moved maize moved from 6 million metric tonnes to 12 million metric tonnes in two years.

“The President gave his support at that time and everybody rallied round to move the production forward, and one thing can be done by every farmer, only increase the recommended density and you will be doubling maize.

“So that is one of the greatest achievements MAAN has achieved in 30 years. More than that we are looking for members to participate because we don’t want to be self-centred, but to take it to every nook and craine of this country so that everybody can be maize growers, utilisers, consumers, and will be all members of MAAN”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria