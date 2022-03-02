Mabel Oboh's Edo NUJ honour well deserved — Lagos PDP coalition

The New Lagos Coalition, a movement dedicated to the unity and victory of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, has congratulated Mabel Oboh on the recognition and honour bestowed on her by the Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ.

According to the Coalition’s Convener, Pastor Kayode Jacobs, the journalists’ decision to honour the Edo-born “enigmatic publicists and politician is expected as she has dominated news pages and platforms for over a year now in Lagos PDP.”

Recall that the Edo chapter of NUJ honoured Mabel Oboh with its prestigious Award of Excellence in recognition of her contributions to the journalism profession.

Lagos PDP Coalition

Celebrating her on the award, The New Lagos Coalition described Oboh as one of the latest political publicist-discovery in the state.

In a statement by the Convener, Pastor Jacobs, the Coalition noted that: “We are lucky to have Mabel as one of us in the Party as the regime of All Progressives Congress, APC, dominating the media is getting over.

“We are fully determined that at this time power must change hands in Lagos.

“Mabel is unassuming, a quintessential politician, very committed and loyal to her assignments and to the overall good of our Party.

“It is our wish that this goodwill she enjoys will rub off on the Party as we march in togetherness towards 2023.”

The Coalition also appreciated the Edo NUJ for the honour and recognition while urging Oboh “not to relent and to team up with other well-meaning Party men and women, deploying her knowledge, expertise, experience and goodwill to help rewrite the over 20 years story of Lagos PDP.”

