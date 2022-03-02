.

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund, LSSTF has donated 600 ballistic equipment to the Lagos State Police Command, with a view to addressing crime in the state.

The equipment included 300 bulletproof vests and 300 ballistic helmets.

The ballistic helmet is a tactical helmet designed to protect a policeman’s head from threats such as bullets, blunt impact and blast debris. It is typically worn in conjunction with ballistic-resistant body armour, to provide full protection during a confrontation with men of the underworld.

Presenting the equipment to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, yesterday, at the command headquarters, Ikeja, LSSTF Admin Director, Degbola Lewis, stated that the gesture was aimed at “ supporting the command in its relentless fight against crimes and criminality in the state”.

On his part, the command boss appreciated LSSTF and the Lagos state government for the donation, noting that the ballistic equipment “will strengthen the command’s logistic capacity as well as enliven the fighting spirit of police officers in the state. “Given necessary logistic support, the police will be more committed and ever ready to protect the life and property of every citizen in Lagos State”, CP Alabi said.

Vanguard News Nigeria