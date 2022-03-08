Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has demanded a new board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and prosecution of anyone indicted in the forensic probe of the commission.

She also reiterated that it is the turn of Delta State to produce the next NDDC managing director, adding that the Itsekiri should produce the candidate for the position.

She explained that the Itsekiri produce the highest quantum of oil in Delta State, saying equity and justice demand that they produce the NDDC managing director this time.

Lori-Ogbebor, who is the Igba of Warri kingdom, said this in a letter to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio titled:RE: THE MATTERS OF THE NDDC AND THE POOR PEOPLE OF THE NIGER DELTA.

The letter reads:”My name is Chief (Mrs) Rita Lori Ogbebor, the Igba of Warri Kingdom and the Proprietor of the Rita Lori Hotels Group.

” I am an octogenarian, mother, grandmother and a prominent community leader. I have also been a major voice and stakeholder in the developmental affairs of Nigeria, the Niger Delta and the Itsekiri people in particular, for over four decades.It will be recalled you were sworn-in as the Supervising Minister of the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) on the21st of August, 2019 and subsequently took charge of the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) following the formal transfer of the latter from the Presidency to the MNDA, in September 2019.I also recalled that in your inaugural speech on resumption of office, beyond promising to ensure prudent and effective management of the Ministry, you also re-echoed your belief “in the Niger Delta and its people, who are looking forward to the alleviation of poverty in their lives and transformation of infrastructure” in the region.

” This is also my minimum performance expectation from any interventionist agency like the NDDC in the Niger Delta Region.Before the transfer of NDDC to the MNDA a list purporting to represent a “new board” with Mr Pius Odubu as Chairman and Bernard Okumagba as MD, among others was sent to the Senate for confirmation. The composition of this “Board” took me and many key stakeholders by surprise and left a sour taste in my mouth.

“There was also loud outcry against the composition across the States of the Niger Delta with the Governors at the forefront.The appointment to this phantom Board was a clear violation of the extant NDDC Act and I instituted a suit in November, 2019, at the Federal High Court , Abuja to stop the “Board” from being confirmed by the Senate and from being inaugurated by the President.

There were several similar suits by other aggrieved parties at the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja. My suit at the FHC, Abuja is still pending.I heaved a sigh of relief when apparently heeding to my cry and those of other aggrieved stakeholders, the President withdrew the list and nullified the purported “appointment” to the “Board”.Following the nullification of the “Board” the President through the MNDA appointed an Interim Board and instituted a forensic audit exercise whose main objective was to clean the very obvious mess with regards to contract execution and resource allocation in the NDDC.

A new substantive Board was promised by yourself and the President, to be constituted upon completion of the forensic audit.While I frowned at the appointment of the Interim Board, I nevertheless, welcomed the Forensic Audit exercise, following your assurances that the duration of the Audit will be very brief.The institution of my suit at the FHC and my open support for the Forensic Audit have led to accusations by some stakeholders, that I am working for you and by extension the Presidency. While this is laughable, it is important to set the record straight for posterity. You know and can confirm that apart from seeing you on the pages of newspapers, I have never met you in person.

Those who know me can also testify that I can never be “bought over” or induced in the course of my advocacy, no matter who is involved.I went to court to seek justice for my people (Itsekiri) in Delta State who have been pauperized, shortchanged and are dying of hunger, abject poverty and environmental degradation, despite their huge contribution in oil and gas resource to the national pot. Honourable Minister, you are not unfamiliar with these deplorable conditions.It is sad but interesting to note that many who started the court journey with me have withdrawn or given up, but I remain resolute in my pursuit of justice through the courts, with regards to the appointment of persons to the Board of the NDDC.I posit without fear of contradiction that according to- the NDDC Act, it is the turn of Delta State to Produce the Chairman and MD. With regards to the MD, he must be from the Itsekiri nationality, the Itsekiri being the largest oil production quantum (not less than 50%) nationality in Delta State.

“The Itsekiri despite their huge contribution to the nation’s revenue pot, have been perennially shortchanged by the Nigerian Government in both allocations of resources for its development as well as appointment into key positions at both federal and state government levels. We say enough is enough and we can no longer tolerate this very obvious and deliberate injustice. The golden geese – the Itsekiris – that have been laying the proverbial golden egg for Nigeria is at the point of death.

Our villages are deserted with no basic infrastructure to support human existence. I was born and raised in the village before oil was discovered. We enjoyed life in the village as most of what we needed to live comfortably were readily sourced from the land and surrounding waters. This is no longer the case as the land and waters have been rendered unproductive due to severe pollution from oil and gas exploitation. This is the same story across most areas of the Niger Delta. Honourable Minister, as a Niger Delta indigenes, I am sure you can relate well with the tale of woes picture being painted.The NDDC as an interventionist agency was created to address the developmental and environmental challenges in the Niger Delta region.

” Can we honestly say this has been the case? Instead, the agency like most of its counterparts (like DESOPADEC) has allegedly enriched a few people while shortchanging the majority of the people of the Niger Delta.

Faceless contractors have embezzled money from phantom projects that were never meant to be executed. It will not be out of place to say that NDDC has been a cesspool of corruption and bad corporate governance. We were told that the forensic audit was meant to address this.

However, almost a year after the conclusion and the submission of the audit report and findings, nothing has been heard of the follow up actions which are supposed to precede the formal inauguration of a new substantive Board.

“This delay is unacceptable and discomforting. This prolonged wait must come to an end, if we must be assured that there is no ulterior (political) motive behind it and that the Government means well for the people of the Niger Delta region.With regards to the appointment to the position of the MD of NDDC we must endeavor and ensure we put a square peg in the square hole. It should be devoid of solely political sentiments or considerations. The MD must be a seasoned oil and gas industry persona, preferably an Engineer who is very conversant with the operating environment in the Niger Delta region. By law he must be an indigene of an oil producing community. I am aware some Itsekiri politicians without the requisite pedigree or qualifications are already lobbying and applying pressure to be appointed. We will not accept any candidate who does not command acceptability by the Itsekiri nation.

Honourable Minister, I am not threatening you or bragging, but if you throw up a wrong/unqualified candidate at us, we will fight you back.

” Honourable Minister, I am talking as one of those who stood and worked side-by-side with then President Olusegun Obasanjo during the Niger Delta crises to fashion out measures to engender peace in the region one of which was the creation of the NDDC in 2000. In all my sojourns, I have never asked for anything or contract from NDDC or Government.

All I have been fighting for is the judicious use of funds accrued, for the beneficial development of the region and its people.

“No more, no less. I believe, Honourable Minister, this is what you stand for as well.

Finally, I hereby call for the following;immediate release of the findings of the forensic audit as well as the implementation of the associated recommendations with all those who are found wanting brought to book without fear or favour.

Without further delay, constitute and inaugurate a substantive board for the NDDC.”