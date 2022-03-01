As the members of the 9th National Assembly passed a local government autonomy bill, Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s a member of the APC National Strategic Lobby Committee and Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups said Local government autonomy Bill vindicates grassroot democracy where the majority of the people are given the fullest opportunity to participate in their affairs and determine their destiny.

Although, it doesn’t have total or complete autonomy primarily because they are not sovereign states.

Obidike commended members of the National Assembly for the Democratic move. He made this statement through his verified Facebook handle in the early hours today.