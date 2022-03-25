22′ Jordan Ayew’s beats Ekong but his cross is safely gathered by Francis Uzoho
21′ Great cross from Zaidu Sanusi fails to meet Osimhen. The follow-up is deflected out for throw in to Nigeria
17′ Ayew over hits the free kick. Goal kick to Nigeria
17′ Ghana wins a free kick from Ola Aina’s foul on Jordan Ayew
15′ Ghana is clear on goal but Leon Balogun recovers in time to clear the ball off the legs of the Ghanaian attacker
12′ Samuel Chukwueze goes down after a tackle just outside the Ghanaian box and requires the attention of the referee
7′ Ghana enjoying a larger part of possession in the early minutes
5′ Thomas Partey fouls Aribo. Free kick to Nigeria which is quickly taken and results in a goal kick to Ghana
3′ Afena-Gyan fails to keep the ball in. Goal kick to Nigeria
2′ Ghana gets first corner kick of the night
1′ kick-off
Starting XI
Nigeria
Uzoho (Gk)
Aina
Troost-Ekong
Balogun
Zaidu
Innocent
Aribo
Iheanacho
Simon
Chukwueze
Osimhen
Ghana
Wollacott (GK)
Odoi
Amartey
Djiku
Mensah
Baba
Thomas
Kudus
Issahaku
Ayew
Afena-Gyan