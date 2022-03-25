22′ Jordan Ayew’s beats Ekong but his cross is safely gathered by Francis Uzoho

21′ Great cross from Zaidu Sanusi fails to meet Osimhen. The follow-up is deflected out for throw in to Nigeria

17′ Ayew over hits the free kick. Goal kick to Nigeria

17′ Ghana wins a free kick from Ola Aina’s foul on Jordan Ayew

15′ Ghana is clear on goal but Leon Balogun recovers in time to clear the ball off the legs of the Ghanaian attacker

12′ Samuel Chukwueze goes down after a tackle just outside the Ghanaian box and requires the attention of the referee

7′ Ghana enjoying a larger part of possession in the early minutes

5′ Thomas Partey fouls Aribo. Free kick to Nigeria which is quickly taken and results in a goal kick to Ghana

3′ Afena-Gyan fails to keep the ball in. Goal kick to Nigeria

2′ Ghana gets first corner kick of the night

1′ kick-off

Starting XI

Nigeria

Uzoho (Gk)

Aina

Troost-Ekong

Balogun

Zaidu

Innocent

Aribo

Iheanacho

Simon

Chukwueze

Osimhen

Ghana

Wollacott (GK)

Odoi

Amartey

Djiku

Mensah

Baba

Thomas

Kudus

Issahaku

Ayew

Afena-Gyan