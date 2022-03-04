By Magdalena Munao

One of the fastest growing markets in Africa over the past 10 years has been the luxury goods sector. Within this niche, luxury apparel for babies has become integrated as a staple good.

Recognizing the growth of this sector, the New York based luxury baby boutique LIORE’e has positioned itself as one of the very first players in the space. It is now poised across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, etc. to make serious land grabs of the marketshare.

Established in 2017 by a young mother, Daniella Zoharetz, the designer’s mission for the brand was to create fun, luxurious accessories, products and clothing made for babies. With a combined love for babies, fashion and luxury, Zoharetz established LIORE’e, where she was met with wild success and rave reviews. While the brand is most widely known for its custom made rhinestone embossed accessories like pacifiers, bottle tops, pacifier clips and baby shoes, the latest LIORE’e endeavor includes a new line of clothing.

“Before I started LIORE’e, I wasn’t happy with the options available. Sure, some clothing lines looked great, but they didn’t sparkle! They didn’t stand out,” Zoharetz says. “As a mom, I wanted to do something that combined babies and fashion. So I came up with LIORE’e and my mission was to create unique, luxury items and accessories, made from premium quality that you would not find anywhere else.”

The brand’s new line of baby clothing will be made from premium pima cotton for ages newborn to two years old. The collection will include clothing sets, complete with high quality packaging and branding—perfect for gifting to new mothers and their newborns. Launching in March 2022, LIORE’e looks forward to sharing their latest designs that promise luxury and sparkle in every product.

