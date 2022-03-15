….Says Nigeria’s skewed Federal system has eroded states’ identities

By Dayo Johnson

CHAIRMAN of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, described the local government autonomy as a political ruse and a deceptive charade.

Akeredolu said this at an event organised to honour living heroes, who were involved in the struggle for the creation of the Ondo State.

He urged the Federal Government to divest itself of the responsibilities, which are local, pointing out that as a federation, the states should be able to determine the number of local governments they want.

His words: “The local government autonomy is a political ruse, it must be exposed for what it is.

“It is a deceptive charade designed to hoodwink and dispossess. Various regions of the country must be in control of their resources.

“The present system, as practised, is a skewed one that erodes the identities of the states.”

While noting that the current practice in the country militates against ingenuity relentlessly, Akeredolu said: “We must not opt for the opportunistic path of political correctness which predisposes us to ambivalence when principled stance on issues of national development is discussed.

“The states of the federation cannot continue to depend on hand-outs from the Federal Government for even the payment of workers’ salaries.”

Among the living heroes honoured are Pa Reuben Fasoranti; Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa, Baba Animasaun; Olu Adeyemi; R.A Olusa; and J.A. Olukoju.

Responding, on behalf of others, Bashorun Arogbofa thanked governor Akeredolu for honouring them that they fought a good fight for the creation of the state.