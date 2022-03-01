Lari Williams

By Benjamin Njoku

This is not the best of times for the Nigerian movie industry as the sector has lost yet another veteran actor, poet and dramatist, Chief Lari Williams, to the cold hands of death.

Williams died after a protracted illness at the age of 81.

His demise came barely three weeks after the industry lost another veteran actor, Romanus Amuta, popularly known as ‘Natty’ in the foremost sitcom, New Masquerade, to the pangs of death.

READ ALSO:Audit query: Reps’ c’ttee drags ministers, heads of MDAs to Buhari

Known for his roles in popular sitcoms such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, Mirror in the Sun, Williams passed away at his home town in Ikom, Cross River State on Sunday.

Announcing his demise, in a statement, yesterday, the leadership of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, described Williams’ death as “a colossal loss to Africa’s creative industry.”

The statement read: “With a heart full of deep sorrow but total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing away of our first National President and veteran actor, Chief Lari Williams (MFR), who passed on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

“Chief Lari Williams was a thoroughbred thespian, poet, playwright, and a teacher, he stood apart from whatever vantage position we knew him, as someone special.”

“On behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas commiserates with his immediate family, friends and fans all over the world.”

Also, confirming the death of the actor, film critic, scholar and journalist, Shaibu Hussein, recalled his last conversation with the deceased a few days ago.

In his Facebook post yesterday, Hussein wrote: “Uncle Lari Williams called me.

“I had been in touch with Uncle Lari Williams from his base in Ikom. The last time we spoke on a contract he wanted me to make was just on February 24. I promised to get positive feedback from him this Monday, February 28 and today, I heard the sad news of his passing!! Kai!”

“My colleagues Adebayo and Rafiu Aderemi would recall that Uncle Lari called me thrice as I was driving and I parked, returned the call and we spoke for about 30 minutes. The Uncle Lari I spoke to never sounded as though he would transit.”

“We talked about everything around the arts and moviedom and he asked when I was going to update the piece I did on him in my book on the ‘Pioneers of Nollywood.”

“He wanted me to reflect on the fact that his national award has been upgraded from Member of the Order of Nigeria (MON) to Officer of the Order of Nigeria (OON). He was awarded a MON by the time the book was published.”