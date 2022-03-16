A non-profit leadership development organisation, Leap Africa has announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors.

In a statement,Senior Communications Coordinator, Bernard Ibelih, disclosed that the new board members includes: Larry Ettah, Tola Adeyemi, Sadiq Usman, Joe Abah, Waziri Adio and Abas Idares.

According to the Executive Director, LEAP Africa, Femi Taiwo, “We are honoured to welcome our new Board Members to the LEAP Africa Board of Directors. The diversity of experience, sectors and region makes a rich blend for us as we strive to achieve our mission across the Continent.

“We are convinced that the capacity of these new additions will contribute to the advancement of the work we do and create room for greater feats in the future ”.

Leap Africa is a youth-focused leadership development organisation committed to raising leaders that will transform Africa; through interventions for young people that bridges the gap in leadership, education, employability and entrepreneurship.