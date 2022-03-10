By Yinka Kolawole & Elizabeth Adegbesan

•As Industrial Union demand equal gender pay

On his part, Asiwaju Michael Olawale Cole, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, LCCI in a statement said, “Beyond the speeches and celebrations that mark the annual International Women’s Day, we use this medium to call for critical policy and social reforms that put gender equality and sustainability at the center of governance, politics, and international affairs. Women should be given equal access to resources for them to add more value to society.

“At all levels of government, women’s representation and leadership appear to drive better performance and are more sensitive to environmental outcomes. At the local level, women’s participation in managing natural resources has led to more equitable and inclusive resource management and better conservation outcomes in Nigeria. In public service, women have proved to be less corrupt than their men counterparts who have been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Women in the Trade Union under the umbrella of the Industrial Nigeria Global Union Federation have called for equal gender pay in the country.

They made this call at the Union’s activity meant to celebrate the 111th International Women’s Day themed: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow” , in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson, National Council Women Committee, Comrade Oluchi Amaogu said:”Trade unions need to step up actions for the adoption and implementation of policies, at all levels, ensuring equal opportunities for employment for all workers, men, women, including youth, for equal treatment and equal pay.