•NPA boss challenges them on competitiveness

By Godwin Oritse

TERMINAL operators under the auspices of Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria, SOAN, have expressed concern over the new Lekki deep seaport scheduled for delivery before the end of this year and proposed to the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to deepen the Lagos ports channel or give them opportunity to build their own deep seaport.

The terminal operators are alleged to have also pledged to raise as much as US$600 million dollars to dredge and deepen the Lagos port channels with a view to attracting bigger vessels to the ports.

Vanguard gathered that SOAN made a presentation to the management of NPA seeking approval to deepen the channels.

Confirming the development, Managing Director of the NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko said that it is true that other terminal operators are jittery over the emergence of the Lekki Deep Seaport.

Bello-Koko also said that these terminal operators have to up their game, adding that competition is good for the industry.

He said: “Yes they must feel threatened by the emergence of the Lekki deep seaport; that means they have to up their game. Besides, competition is good for the industry.”

The NPA, it was also gathered, has set up a committee to look into the request of the terminal operators and decided against the deepening of the channels as such moves could have dire consequences on the ports and its environment.

Efforts to get comments from the Seaport Terminal Operators Association was futile as its Chairman, Princess Vicky Hastrrup, could not be reached as her phone lines were switched off.