.Unveils week-long acts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Co-operative College, LASCOCO, is set to graduate one 104 students who graduated under its Professional Diploma Programme.

Provost of the college, Mr. Akorede Ojomu, disclosed this at media chat, held at the conference room of Lagos Cooperatives, Agege, on Wednesday.

According to Ojomu, at the maiden convocation and graduation of Professional Diploma students, honorary award of fellowship would be bestowed on five distinguished individuals who had been instrumental to the development of the institution during the event coming up in on April 7, 2022.

Those to be conferred with the award are: a former Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, former Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye, retired Permanent Secretaries, Mr Wale Raji, Dr Yaqub Bashorun and Mr. Lekan Akodu.

The title of the maiden Convocation lecture is: “Concern for the 21st Century economy: what roles do cooperatives have to play in the transition to a sustainable economy,?“ would be delivered by the Chief Executive Officer and Principal of the United Kingdom Cooperative College, Mr. Neil Calvert.

The Provost explained that as part of a week-long activities to mark the ceremony, cooperators in the state would also have the opportunity to network and celebrate the movement in Lagos with a lecture titled “The Roles and Responsibilities of Cooperative Stakeholders in Lagos State” while

an interdenominational Mosque and Church Services would also be held as part of the ceremony.

Ojomu noted that the college had been working to address sector-specific skill gap through the provision of specialized training for the cooperative sub-sector

“You would agree with me that within the comity of tertiary educational institutions in the state and country as a whole, the Lagos State Cooperative College falls into a specialized category in consideration of the fact it was established to address specific skill gap through the promotion of specialized training for a cooperative sub-sector that is often times not on the radar of the financial or conventional media,” Ojomu said.