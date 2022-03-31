Kwara House of Assembly

Kwara House of Assembly, on Thursday, declared the seat of the lawmaker representing Ojomu-Balogun constituency, Saheed Adekeye-Popoola, vacant.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, declared Adekeye-Popoola’s seat vacant during Thursday’s plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development was sequel to his defection to Social Democratic Party (SDP).

NAN also reports that Adekeye-Popoola is the only second term lawmaker in the Ninth legislature in the state.

The speaker said that the action was in consonance with Section 109(1G) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Rep wants Nigerians to bear arms

He said that the constitution was clear, as Adekeye Popoola ought to have vacated his seat after having defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) to SDP.

Danladi explained further that since there was no division in APC, under which he was elected, there was no basis for him to dump the party for SDP.

He said that the assembly had informed the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state about the development, for further action.

”Ojomu-Balogun constituency is now vacant, with Saheed Adekeye-Popoola’s defection to another political party,” the speaker said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria