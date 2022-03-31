–As ex-PDP spokesman emerges party’s national chairman

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

BARELY 24 hours after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former

Kano State governor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has taken over the structure of the New Nigeria’s People’s Party, NNPP.

Already Kwankwaso’s political ally and former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prof. Rufai Alkali has emerged as the National Chairman of NNPP during the national Convention of the party held in Abuja on Wednesday.

At the Convention that witnessed a mammoth crowd, the former Kano State governor was declared as the national leader of the NNPP.

Out of the 39-member new National Executive Committee of the party, Kwankwaso’s loyalists clinched top positions.

Aside Prof. Alkali, a political scientist, the immediate past Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Air Vice Marshall, AVM, John Chris Ifemeje (retd) emerged as the Deputy national Chairman.

Other executive members include: National Secretary, Mr. Dipo Olayoku,; National Organizing secretary, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, and National Publicity Secretary, Major Gilbert Agbo, Benue among others.

Speaking at the event, Kwankwaso said that he was impressed with the support by his loyalists and supporters of the party.

He said, “What remains is for all of us to go back to the grassroots, our states and local governments to register ourselves and families and to tell all Nigerians to register with NNPP.

“We are all aware that the people are tired of the APC and PDP and that was why previous elections recorded low voter turnout. We thank God that we have a fresh air for a better new Nigeria. People are tired and want change and the NNPP is the fresh air that can do it.”

The former PDP Presidential aspirant berated the President Muhammadu Buhari-ked All Progressives Congress, APC, administration for allegedly failing to tackle insecurity lamenting Monday’s train attack in Kaduna, leading to the killing, injury and kidnapping of passengers.