By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, is allegedly tidying up to defect from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

It was gathered that Alhaji Buba Galadima, made the disclosure while speaking on the online television channel of the party, NNPP TV, on Friday.

Parts of the discussion revealed some other groups have collapsed their entire structures “into NNPP in preparation to receive Senator Kwankwaso officially into NNPP with funfairs in a welcome rally that will shake the entire country.”

Galadima added, “In our search of a political platform for The National Movement, TNM, we spoke with five political parties and it is only New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) that the constitution and manifesto rhyme with the vision and ideology of The National Movement (TNM). Hence and we came to inevitable conclusion, which cannot be controverted that the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP is the God ordained party for the achievement of the ideology of TNM, which is the ideology of the new Nigeria that every patriotic citizen should be part of…

“His Excellency, the Distinguished Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD, is a highly respected personality with massive nationwide followers, hence a person of his caliber cannot officially move into another party without a nationwide rally to officially welcome and receive him.”

He added that as part of the arrangements to receive the senator officially into NNPP, Kwankwaso, in company of other political bigwigs like Senator Hunkuyi, have met with the leadership of NNPP and were not only received, but cogent agreement has been reached for them to join NNPP and steps are being taken to concretize the arrangements as NNPP has dissolved her leaders to accommodate some members of TNM and Kwankwasia and a harmonised Caretaker Committee was constituted to run the affairs of NNPP before substantive new party leaders are elected.

