King Kaka as a relevant icon in rap and crypto

Kennedy Ombima, also known as King Kaka, is one of the best Kenyan rappers who’s running at a strong pace to become the new face of the crypto industry. The star’s new deal with Sportsbet.io and Bitcasino.io has set him up for a whole new world.

On top of that, King Kaka is also known for his wise business decisions. Now that he is on his way for a bigger career, it is safe to say that he is eager to prove that he can be the face of the crypto revolution especially in Africa.

It cannot be denied that the partnership between King Kaka and Bitcoin casino called Bitcasino has been making waves in the region. The rap star has been an icon in his own right since making his debut in the music industry in 2006. As the new partner for Bitcasino and Sportsbet.io, it is easy to say that King Kaka is clearly the best man for that.

King Kaka’s rap career

King Kaka is known for his unique rap style and signature creativity. His dope tracks have been more inclined with innovation as he continues to improve his music with a lot of new features for every released album.

The award-winning Kenyan star has been prominent over the years. His 17-track album Tales of Kaka Sungura Sunguuch was a huge hit and that only shows how effective he is as an artist. The rapper made each song special, and the Kenyan hip hop genre was clearly present in most of those.

King Kaka’s success led him to become one of the best icons in Kenya alone. He soon turned it into a big chance of a lifetime when he launched his own clothing line in 2012, known as Niko Kwa Jam Nakam.

The star soon followed that up with a huge burst in 2015 when he launched his purified water company, Kaka Empire’s Majik Water, using his music brand name as the official name of the product.

When it comes to his new connections, King Kaka was a good pick for Bitcasino. As one of the best rappers out there, King Kaka brings the ‘real and creative’ tag for Bitcasino. This says a lot about the best of the brand’s VIP programme and how it would work to bring more African players into the fold.

King Kaka and crypto

King Kaka shared his experience with Bitcasino and Sportsbet not long after signing a deal with them. As the global ambassador for both brands, King Kaka has proven to be more inclined in making investments regarding crypto.

The experience King Kaka had in his short time with Bitcasino shows more on how he can lead the charge in putting the site as one of the leading brands in Africa. Earning a flight to London and a ticket to an Arsenal game against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium is a delightful experience for him.

‘I was at the VIP box inside the stadium where I was served unlimited drinks and food by a chef. I wondered whether I was in a stadium or a hotel’, King Kaka said. ‘I spent the night at a suite at Hilton and the Kenyans I met in London offered me a place to crash but I told them I was booked at the Hilton Hotel’.

As a crypto enthusiast, this only means that Bitcasino may have picked the right man to promote their sites. King Kaka is a businessman, and he has a reputation for being focused on the bigger picture. King Kaka and Bitcoin casino does seem to be a perfect match after all.