By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, called on the security agencies to immediately rescue over hundred of kidnap victims in said to be in different camps in Anambra State.

To this end, it mandated the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Chief of

Air Staff deploy their personnel to intensify the raid and combing of the entire Lilu, Azia, Orsumoghu, and Mbosi communities in Ihiala LGA of the State to move into and dislodge the camps housing the kidnap victims, and without delay rescue the victims, including Mr. Steady Onome Idisi and Emmanuel Ifie.

The resolution followed a motion titled “Need to Address the Spare of Insecurity and Abduction of Innocent Citizens of Nigerian and for Immediate Release of Kidnapped Victims Including Rotatian Steady Onome Idisi and Emmanuel Ifie” moved by Hon. Ben Igbakpa representing Ethiope federal constituency of Delta State under the matters of urgent public importance at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Igbakpa noted the increasing spate of kidnapping and banditry, saying it has rendered the nation inhabitable for citizens and foreigners alike.

“On Sunday, February 20, 2022, Mr Steady Onome Idisi, the CEO of

Lonestar Drilling Company Limited, President of Steady Run Club and a notable Rotarian, and his friend Mr. Emmanuel Ifie were kidnapped at Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State. Mr Idisi is from the reputable Idisi family of Ovo, Ehtiope East LGA of Delta State. Up until date, their whereabouts remain unknown

“Mr. Idisi on the said date checked out of his Hotel Room in Asaba in company of his friend, Mr. Emmanuel Ifie and proceeded on their journey back to Port Harcourt. They encountered gunmen suspected to be IPOB militants at Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“A well-known Nnewi businessman, Chief Gab Ofoma was on February 20, 2022 killed along the same road by men suspected to be members of the same gang of unknown gunmen terrorizing the area.”

The lawmaker added that all efforts to rescue the victims had not yeilded any positive results.

“Several efforts made to locate Mr. Steady Onome Idisi and

Emmanuel Ifie have so far proved abortive as their whereabouts is still

uncertain, and the victims may be held in captivity in a camp deep in the

Orsumoghu forest where, by the account of an escapee, there is electricity,

generators, SUV vehicles, and is like a City of its own, where evil reigns. By the

same account, over 100 persons are held captive in that camp and are killed

intermittently at the pleasure of the bandits.

“Asituation where non State actors rule over and dictate the conduct of citizens in a democratic country has been foisted on us. It is unacceptable and must be stopped by legitimate Agents of the State entrusted with the security of lives and properties

“A properly coordinated and concerted inter-agency intelligence driven efforts by the Police, Army and other security agencies in the form of a Joint Operation to continually raid the entire area, as was done in the past, is critical at this point to address this menace in order to dislodge the bandits and release their victims”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Police, Army, Airforce and other relevant

Committees to ensure compliance to the resolution and report back to it within 2 weeks for further legislative action.