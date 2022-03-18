.

A former minister of Transport and Aviation, Dr Kema Chikwe has congratulated the new governor of Anambra State, Mr Charles Soludo who was sworn in yesterday as a governor of the southeastern state in Nigeria.

Kema Chikwe noted that Anambra State couldn’t have had it better to have Professor Soludo as the governor who he believes who do better as a governor of Anambra state than previous positions he has held.

A congratulatory message sent to Soludo, Dr Kema said “I trust your dear wife will serve as an Ambassador for the Womenfolk and partner with you to achieve the mainstreaming of women into leadership positions and achieving the 35% quota for Women”

The message

“I write on behalf of my husband and me to congratulate you on your swearing-in as the Governor of Anambra State. Your new position as the State Governor at this critical time in the history of our country in general and Anambra State, in particular, is a challenge for you to positively turn around the fortunes of your people for the better. It also reaffirms the confidence your people repose in you to lead them to greater heights.

As a distinguished scholar, Consultant to World Bank and International Organisations, Economic Adviser to the President, Chief Executive of the National Planning Commission and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, among other positions held previously, it is generally believed that Anambra State couldn’t have had it better. You distinguished yourself in the previous positions you held and there are very high hopes that you will do even better as a Governor.

As you take office, I am confident that you will connect with your people and make a remarkable impact in their lives and by extension, the lives of Nd’Igbo in general. Already you have taken off by focusing on institutional reform and change in the political mindset of your constituents that governance is for the general good of the people and not all about politics.

I trust that your dear wife will serve as an Ambassador for the Womenfolk and partner with you to achieve the mainstreaming of women into leadership positions and achieving the 35% quota for Women in both executive and legislative sectors of Government.”

