By Femi Alaka

“Alaroka” in Yoruba language is simply defined as an individual who goes about predicting not-too-pleasant outcome(s) about another person. It does not matter whether or not the issue at stake concerns or affects him or her – the alaroka.

The word “alaroka” is like cancer in that it is almost incurable as its monstrosity coldly manifests. It is easier to deal with witches and wizards than an “alaroka” who has nothing to lose.

I will situate former commissioner in Edo State under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s government, Mr Kassim Afegbua as “alaroka” in contemporary Nigeria political landscape.

It is believed, amongst the Yoruba, that “alaroka”, as an affliction, has no atonement. Whereas in the case of a witch or wizard, some form of atonement is possible, it is not so, with “alaroka”.

We must understand the Afegbua persona in media affairs of Nigeria. Much was not heard about him until Comrade Adams Oshiomhole appointed him as a commissioner in Edo State. Before this appointment, he was writing sparingly in defense of General Ibrahim Babagida. .

He is known to dine with whoever is involved before releasing his “time bomb”. And at other times, he will, during a chance meeting, relate with the person as if all was well.

He went all out to write negative stories about Mr Godwin Obaseki, but failed. Afegbua is relatively unknown in Edo State. An expatriate Edo man, he claims to be in PDP, yet he worked for Edo State APC in the last governorship election.

He is now being used to attack, abuse and rubbish Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, a statesman and a man who is old enough to have him as a son.

He thinks the PDP should zone its presidential ticket to the South because a Fulani man cannot hand over to another Fulani man.

He was however silent on which zone in the South, it will be micro-zoned to. Is he afraid to expose his paymaster who arrogantly believes that if it is zoned to the South, no man among his colleagues has what it takes to win the primaries?

He has forgotten that from 1999 to 2023 presidency, the South has spent 14 years while the North would have done 10 years in both parties (PDP and APC) by 2023. The North still has one tenure of four years before it will come back to the South.

Between 1960 to 1998, apart from Generals Aguiyi Ironsi and Olusegun Obasanjo who were southerners, the rest in the military government were Northerners. Why didn’t people from the South risk their lives to plan their coup to topple any sitting government? Most executed coup plotters from failed coup attempts were Northerners and they faced their lot with silent grief.

Afegbua, “alaroka” would stop at nothing to ensure Atiku Abubakar fails to clinch the PDP presidential ticket in June 2022. He will soon realise that there’s a huge difference between Uche Secondus from Rivers State and Atiku Abubakar from Adamawa State.

He will soon know that the Fulani are a qualitative minority who are in majority in Nigeria because of their compact unity. Afegbua is free to air his views on any topic of his choice, but to abuse, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar – a man who has not abused him, a man that once fed him and who is an achiever in his own right, portrays Afegbua in the light of a man not properly brought up. The alaroka in Afegbua is incurable and will dog his steps till his end. May God give PDP leaders the wisdom to do the needful.

May God bless Nigeria. Amen!

*Alaka, a public affairs analyst, writes from Benin City