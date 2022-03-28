Jockey Chinada Mamman in blue colour, Buhu Mamane in red colour, Hadju Husseini raced towards the finishing line in the just concluded Nigeria Derby International Horse Racing Championship in Kaduna

By Aderonke Ojediran

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has been applauded for its unflinching support for sports sponsorship in the country over the years.

The commendation followed the success of the sixth edition Nigerian Derby, an international Horse Racing Competition, in Kaduna.

The Chairman, Kaduna Turf Club, Mohammed Ibrahim, said this in a statement signed by the Media Coordinator, Pius Eromosele, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Ibrahim commended FirstBank for throwing its weight behind the championship, saying the financial institution’s support contributed immensely to the success of the championship.

He urged the bank to continue to play its leading role in sports sponsorship.

Ibrahim said the bank’s effort had greatly helped in building peace, development and growing tourism in the country.

The sixth edition of the Nigerian Derby International Horse Racing Championship was put together to celebrate the coronation and first year anniversary of the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Nuhu Bamali.

The Nigerian Derby climaxed at the Murtala Mohammed Square on Sunday with Jockeys from Niger Republic winning most of the trophies staked in the competition.

Riding a local breed horse, Chinada Mamman, the star of the competition, won the first prize of N1 million in the Governor’s Cup, after outrunning other competitors from Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Chad Republic.

Buhu Mamane and Hadju Husseini came second and third position respectively.

It was also the Nigerian Mamman in the special Upper Class Division A, raced over 12-Furlongs where he outclassed his fellow competitors.

However, the high flying Mamman lost out in the Coronation Cup, Taloun A, Upper Class Division, to Muka Boyi who won in the category.

Kamilu Joke came second, Chinada ducked in the third position, while Kanta Mataye from Niger Republic, completed the top four winners in the category.

Kanta Umar won the President’s Cup in the Thoroughbred breed B-Open Division with the attached cash prize of N1 million. (NAN)