Justtawa Market Place, the premium e-commerce platform which swiftly connects vetted sellers of African and Non-African products and services with buyers, based locally in the country and internationally, with a view to engaging in a safe, fruitfully rewarding sales transaction process, is experiencing a meteoric rise in the e-commerce sphere.

Founded by Nigerian International based in the UK, Odunola Titilola Adelakun, the unique online market place is suitable for vendors of small, medium, large enterprises, online retailers and brands who want to partake of the gains of the African e-commerce sphere, or those who need online visibility for their products and services.

The increasing technological trends witnessed in the business terrain has made it imperative for business owners to key into innovative ways of doing things, in order to ensure that they continue to partake of the economic dividends in the highly competitive business terrain.

According to Odunola.T.Adelakun “Justtawa Market place is the trusted, safe, reliable, e-commerce website to buy or sell products and services. We place emphasis in adding value, upholding trust, as we operate and proffer B2B and B2C business solutions which are cost effective, enhance sales and provide good consumer experience. From our research, we discovered that there was mistrust between buyers and sellers, delivery issues, barrage of visually misleading products online, substandard products, scammers, among other things that hampered online shopping. We decided to make a difference through the adoption of high standards in line with International best practices”

Justtawa market place works round the clock to protect buyers, maintain a safe transaction system, in order to yield a positive result where both sellers and buyers are delighted. It is poised to be the pride of Africa.