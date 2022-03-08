By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Armed military personnel and members of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command have cordoned- off Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos, to maintain law and order in the area of the state.

Some youth groups had planned to stage a protest at the park on Tuesday, against the gruesome murder of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, a 22-year-old fashion designer who was killed in Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, on Lagos Island.

In an earlier flier distributed, the youths had threatened to storm the state Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, and all BRT terminals in the state.

They also demanded justice for the deceased, the family and the prosecution of all suspects in the death.

The groups accused the stare Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos Bus Services Limited, LBSL, management of the BRT used in perpetrating the dastardly act for their silence on the issue.

Apparently, to maintain law and order and safety of lives and property, security operatives have cordoned-off Fawenhimi Freedom Park as they prevented any form of gathering in the area.

As early as 7 am, the heavy presence of security personnel, including Police, Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, deployed were seen around Ojota Bus Stop and environs at strategic points.

Also, operatives of the Department of State Services are among the joint security forces at the venue with scores of patrol vans, heavy anti-riot gun trucks and Black Marias.

Meanwhile, as of press time, 9.45 am, there was no presence of protesters at the proposed venues: Fawenhimi Park and Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

The only gathering noticed at Alausa were women groups who have converged in commemoration of the annual International Women’s Day, on March 8.

However, Civil servants, motorists and residents were seen going about their normal business activities as security personnel assured of adequate safety of lives and property.

Recall that the Lagos State Police Command had on Monday, confirmed the death of Bamise, who went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service on February 26.

