Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday described as devastating news of the death of Justice Christopher who represented Nigeria at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, in a statement said the federation was pained at the death of Christopher who represented Nigeria at youth and senior levels.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Super Eagles midfielder was reported to have slumped and died in Jos early on Wednesday.

“This is devastating. Justice Christopher was young and full of life. His death is a thing of deep sorrow here at the NFF and the entire Nigeria Football ambience.

“There was no report that he was ill. We are stunned to hear of his death.

“We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort the family that he has left behind,” Olajire stated.

Christopher played for the Super Eagles between 2001 and 2002, during which he amassed a total of 11 caps.

He was in Nigeria’s squad to the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in South Korea and Japan, and featured in the 0-0 draw with England at the Osaka Nagai Stadium in Japan.

Christopher featured for Katsina United, the now defunct Sharks Football Club and Insurance FC on the domestic front before travelling abroad.

He played for Antwerp FC in Belgium, Levski Sofia in Bulgaria, Trelleborgs FF in Sweden, Alania Vladikavkaz in Russia and Herfølge BK in Denmark.

Christopher later joined Nasarawa United FC of Lafia before quitting active football.(NAN)

