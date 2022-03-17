Governor Willie Obiano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday arrested immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

He was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, at about 8:30pm last night

The arrest came barely hours after attending the inauguration of his successor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

He was said to have been arrested on is way to Texas, United States of America

Obiano, had been on the commission’s watchlist.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest.