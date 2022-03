By Yinka Kolawole

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos State for the official commissioning of multi-billion dollars Dangote Fertilizer plant at Ibeju Lekki.

Buhari arrived the Dangote Refinery complex at 11:20am for the official tape cutting.

The fertilizer plant was built at a cost of $2.5 billion, and is capable of producing 3 metric tonnes of urea annually.

Vanguard News