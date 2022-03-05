.

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated Ex-President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his birthday describing him as a leader with a good reputation in statesmanship.

In a message of goodwill he personally signed, Dr Jonathan noted that Chief Obasanjo’s legacies “have continued to endure many years after you left office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Dr. Jonathan stated further:

“I join your family and friends to celebrate you as you mark your birthday this year. You are an accomplished leader, with a sterling reputation in statesmanship and a peacemaker in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Your legacies in Nigeria and Africa have continued to endure many years after you left office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As you celebrate, on behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I wish you more strength, good health and peace in all spheres of life. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.”