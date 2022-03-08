Participants at the event

LAWYER and Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma says women do not need legislation to gain increased participation in governance as agitation for gender equality in all spheres of life rages in Nigeria.

Aguma advocated the position Tuesday in Port Harcourt while addressing how stereotypes induce gender inequality against women in Nigeria during a gathering convened by TotalEnergies Nigeria to enlighten women in her onshore, offshore host communities and make them thrive as the world marked 2022 International Women’s Day.

The commissioner, one time Nigerian President of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, told the gathering, “In terms of inclusivity in governance, we (women) don’t need legislation to increase our participation. What we need is affirmative action.

“Today in Rivers State, every local government has about four to five female councilors. They have Vice Chairmen as women. That is affirmative action. We didn’t need to go to House of Assembly to get that done.

“If every state does that, we will have more women participating in governance, more women taking decisions that concern our lives. So we should keep pushing, keep trying in establishing gender equality in every aspect of our lives. From workplace to the family, to the church.”

TotalEnergies Deputy Managing Director, JV Asset, Mr Guillaume Dulout said at the NNPC/TEPNG UN International Women’s Day, that the occasion affords the French oil giant the opportunity to “to pause and reflect on ways to celebrate women and make them thrive.”

Dulout, represented by Henry Ehuike, Manager, Stakeholders, Engagements, Strategy and Management, stated, “The theme of this year’s (IWD) celebration, ‘Break the Bias’ is apt as we strive to ensure recognition of the rights of women. We must identify the biases; be they cultural, gender technology, etc. and take decisive actions to confront them frontally.

“TotalEnergies is fostering a workplace that is an equal-gender environment and continues to promote the visibility of women. In that light, some of our colleagues from TotalEnergies Women’s Initiative for Communication and Exchange (TWICE) are participating in today’s activities in solidarity with you.

“As a responsible operator which believes in the United Nations’ Affirmative Action and

Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality), we are promoting women in technology by challenging more women to explore ICT possibilities in our skils acquisition training program.

“I have directed reduction in spaces for women seeking to acquire skills in fashion and designs, catering and hair dressing and an increase in the number seeking skills in ICT, to demonstrate our commitment to support women from our host communities to break the technology bias.”

