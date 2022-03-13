The Simba Group has restated its avowed commitment to removing the barriers to financial independence for women, particularly women from underrepresented backgrounds, by equipping and empowering them with the necessary skills to defeat poverty and thus take their destiny into their hands.

Business Head, Simba TVS, Mr. Mahendra Pratap revealed the organisation’s position at the Women Strategy conference 2022 organised by the Women In Africa Transformation Initiative as part of activities to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 in Abuja.

Mr. Pratap, who was represented at the August event by Mr. Taiwo Akinpelu, Divisional Head of Marketing, Simba TVS, said that Simba Group celebrates all women and girls everywhere in the world while stressing the importance of the role organisations play in creating a world where all women have equal opportunities to succeed economically.

According to Pratap we are delighted to be the lead sponsors of this year’s Woman Strategy Conference 2022 organised by the Women In Africa For Transformation Initiative as part of the activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

“In the light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more urgent and important today to unlock the potential of women. Without a doubt, the economic success of women benefits everyone, and would naturally translate to improved quality of life for families across Nigeria and the world at large.”

He noted that the theme of the IWD 2022 campaign, #BreakTheBias is timely and germane, adding that in furtherance of efforts to break the bias in the community and workplace, Simba TVS has over the years, been actively promoting women empowerment in Nigeria through the Simba TVS Queen Riders programme.

In his words: “We set up the Queen Riders’ program to teach women from under-represented backgrounds how to safely ride and repair tricycles, enabling them to partake in the burgeoning transportation industry and increase their families’ disposable incomes.

In collaboration with The Simba Training School, we conduct advanced courses in tricycle repair and maintenance in addition to the riding programs.”

“The Queen Riders initiative also collaborates with other NGOs who work to promote Women’s Empowerment. Simba also partners with Microfinance Bank to provide graduates of the program an ecosystem that is led by women, for women, in the industry,” he concluded.

International Women’s Day, commemorated annually on March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

This year’s campaign theme— #BreaktheBias —spotlights the individual and collective biases against women that fuel gender inequality. “Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead,” the International Women’s Day website reads.