By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has said for Nigeria to make progress, political leaders especially the President and the 36 state governors must listen to the women directly not by any proxy.

He stated this on Tuesday at a special event organised by CAN’s Women Wing to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day in Abuja.

Ayokunle, who was represented by CAN’s National Director for Education, Youth/Women Development, Pastor Omonuwa Ogiemudia, stressed the need for the Federal Government to heed the demands of Nigerian women for greater inclusion, stressing that they are agents of peace and prosperity in the society.

“Women are the reason there’s relative peace in the country. They love peace and will always seek after it. That is why our leaders need the right kinds of women to advise them. If our leaders can listen to the advice of women, our nation will get better. It is very important.

“However, when you have men as most of the special advisers to the President or the Governor, then you realise why we are having some anti-people policy directions. We, therefore, encourage our leaders to draw women closer and listen to them, and the nation will prosper,” he said.

Ayokunle added that the National Assembly could embrace the option of inviting the women for a fresh parley on ways to address key gender issues and generally discuss a sustainability plan as it concerns gender equality.

In her remarks, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, urged stakeholders to close the gender gaps between men and women in governance to create a more sustainable and inclusive society and economy.

She said, “We are not competing with the men, but desire to help them. We basically want our voices to be heard. In governance, we don’t want the gap between men and women to be huge.

“With women around the corridors of power, the nation’s progress will be fast-tracked. So, we want the National Assembly to reconsider the rejected gender bills.”

Earlier, the National Chairperson of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Deaconess Victoria Ihesiulor, called for urgent action to ensure greater equality and opportunities for women.

“We are saying that women should be given the 35 per cent affirmative action which we have been demanding. It is not too much to ask for. So, the National Assembly should give favourable reconsideration of all the gender bills that have been previously rejected in order to give women a resounding voice in the scheme of things,” Ihesiulor said.

