….says he’ll not join a party that destroyed Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has dismissed claims by an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain and House of Representative aspirant, Chief Philip Agbese that he would soon dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and return to the APC .

The Governor who insisting that he was not contemplating rejoining the APC at any time said he was shocked by the baseless statement by Chief Agbese.

Chief Agbese had allegedly claimed in a newspaper report that Governor Ortom confided in him to plead with the wife of an APC leader in Makurdi that he (Ortom) be accepted back into the APC fold.

But in a statement issued Sunday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the Governor said “I have never met that young man who calls himself Philip Agbese.

“So there is no way I would have whispered to him on any issue; not to talk of returning to the APC. And why should I return to the APC?

“What will I be doing in a party that has destroyed Benue, wrecked Nigeria to its knees? In any case, why should I confide or whisper to someone I have never met?”

“If that young man wants to use my name to climb to wherever he wants to go, then he has failed. I am an enigma. I cannot condescend to the level of engaging with people who are going about looking for crumbs just to fill their stomach against the general well being of the people.”

“That young man is a serial liar who wants to draw attention to himself using my name. There is no truth in that claim. Whoever thinks that I Governor Samuel Ortom will dump the PDP now when I am part of the leadership of the party mapping out plans to rescue Nigeria from the APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari administration must be joking.

“Let me make it clear, I am not contemplating rejoining the APC at any time. I am in the forefront, working with other leaders of the PDP to ensure that the party rescues Nigeria from the cluelessness of the APC to win the presidency and other states as well as retain power here in the state”.