By Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon, Shina Abubakar & Ademola Adegbite

LAST week, the Oyo State Government warned that the Yoruba language and culture are facing a serious threat, hence the need to look inward and prevent them from going into extinction.

It particularly urged traditional rulers in the South-West zone to promote them in their respective domains as a way of finding a permanent solution to it.

Chairman, Oyo State Culture and Tourism Board, Elder Debo Adejumobi gave this advice in Ibadan.

Adejumobi, while leading board members to Alarere residence of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, on a courtesy visit, urged the monarch to see that his reign attaches the required importance to the language.

He said: “We are very pleased with what we saw here as to the adequate usage of Yoruba language in the palace and we want you to keep it up while Your Majesty uses your position to spread the good gospel of why we must not allow our language to go into extinction by speaking it.

“As we all know, language drives culture and for any culture to go into extinction, the first casualty is the language of such people and that’s why we are appealing to you to encourage our Yoruba language to be spoken among our people.”

Responding, Oba Balogun said whatever was necessary to do to enhance the growth of tourism activities in the state within the purview of the palace would be done during his reign.

He commended the government for its commitment to culture and tourism through various initiatives with a promise to do his bit towards ensuring the success of the government in that direction.

The development, however, elicited reactions from the South-West as traditionalists and stakeholders proffered ways of ensuring Yoruba culture is revived.

It’s a sad devt—Deji of Akure

The Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye said: “It is true that the Yoruba language is facing a serious threat and could even go into extinction if something is not urgently done.”

Oba Aladelusi, who is the Deji of Akureland, said: “It is sad that our official language had remained English even after 61 years of independence from the British.

“Even in the South-West states, I doubt if there’s any government function that is conducted in the Yoruba Language. If you visit our Houses of Assembly, they use the Engluish language except for Lagos which allows its members to conduct its proceedings in Yoruba once in a while. This is worrisome; it is, therefore, a problem from the top to bottom.

“Inadvertently, many of our officials do not even wear our traditional attire, they prefer more of the European wears and this has eroded some of our cultural values and identity.

“Do you know that some of our governors did not adopt the Yoruba anthem? This shows that some of them are not seeing it as a way of reminding ourselves of the Omoluabi traits that are in us. Rather, they twisted it to mean other things other than its intended purpose.

“Notwithstanding, I believe that we must as a matter of urgency, re-introduce Yoruba as one of the core subjects and not optional as is obtainable in our schools today. Gone are the days when passing at least a language subject; Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa was a major requirement for admission, the reverse is now the case.

Govt, leaders have a role to play

“I wish to call on the government and leaders at all levels to rise to make our language and culture more attractive to our children. Some of them are looking up to what the government is doing and by extension, their parents.

“It is a task for all of us. Government should introduce Yoruba and cultural studies as one of the major subjects in our primary and secondary schools. Most schools have even expunged the Yoruba language from their curriculum. This is disheartening and a terrible trend.

“South -West governors must see it as a challenge just like those of us, who are Royal fathers, are canvassing for the resuscitation of our language across our schools.

“More importantly, the House of Assembly should look into how it can conduct some of its business in Yoruba language and also showcase our beautiful cultural heritage.

“On our part as royal fathers, we will continue to canvass this position and do everything possible to ensure that our tradition, culture and language did not go into extinction.”

It must be revived from homes – Elebuibon

A cultural enthusiast and traditionalist, Araba Ifayemi Elebuibon stressed that for the Yoruba language not to go extinct, it must be revived from every family unit.

According to him, speaking the language to the children is essential, but it must be accompanied by other oral traditions, such as lineage praises.

Elebuibon said: “We, Yoruba, must all take it as a responsibility to ensure that the Yoruba language doesn’t go into extinction. We must revive it from our homes. We must use it as a means of communication with our children and relatives daily and regularly.

“We must also, along with speaking it, ensure that other traditions such as lineage praise; dressings complement it to preserve our identity as a people.

“I am also of the view that the Yoruba language is returned to school curriculum from primary schools to higher institutions and should be made compulsory for Yoruba children across the country. Besides, the governments of South-West states must also play their role in making sure the language and culture are preserved.

“Traditional rulers are custodians of the tradition, which include, the language, as well as other aspects. They must reflect that they are indeed the representatives of the gods on earth and must not be seen to adopt other cultures different from theirs.

“It is not enough for our lawmakers to put a day aside for speaking Yoruba as an official language. Since they (politicians) campaign to the electorates using the language, the business of lawmaking should also be done in the language the people understand the most. This will foster understanding and harmony between the government and the governed.”

Our culture is facing serious threat –Ex-Afenifere scribe

Also lending his voice, a former General-Secretary of Afenifere and former Principal, Victory College, Ikare in Ondo State, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa said: “I agree that Yoruba culture is facing a serious threat and if care is not taken, may go into extinction.

“We are no longer as serious as we used to be in our language. To bring it back, we must start from the homes. We must find a way of giving it a place of pride in our lives, dressings, food menu and greetings.

“Our children copy us, we must find time to communicate with them in Yoruba, not in the English language and let them know that the Yoruba culture is a civilised one, it gives respect to people. We respect one another in our greetings. Our names are meaningful, every Yoruba name has meaning.

“We must give respect to our language in all we do. Government should make it mandatory, must be reintroduced into the school curriculum. We must find a way to bring it back.

“Some state governments have started well by setting a day aside for the school pupils to wear native dresses to school but they can still do more.

“The Yoruba culture is a civilised one that should not be allowed to go into extinction.”

We’ve lost our identity

An Ibadan-based researcher, Mr Akintunde Opatola said people who lost their language, have thrown their future into oblivion.

Opatola said: “It is unfortunate that the Yoruba nation, in particular, is steadily losing its place in the intellectual and technological space. We have imbibed the lies of the colonial master by accepting their style of life to the detriment of our rich culture and religion. The sad scenario is that the so-called English we speak, we don’t understand, thus, we lost our identity and we can never be accepted from this borrowed culture.

“I am puzzled and surprised when I got to know that the English language is used to teach the Yoruba language in several post-primary institutions in Yorubaland. Our leaders shamefully take pride in speaking English against our rich language. It’s high time we made it mandatory in public functions in Yorubaland that we proudly speak our language.

“By the virtue of my job, I have travelled to all states in Nigeria and seen all nationalities in this country proudly converse in their languages even during official engagements. No wonder they are more united than we the Yoruba.

“By not imbibing the culture of speaking the Yoruba language at home, we are using the left hand to describe our fathers’ house. It is a shame.”