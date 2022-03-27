.

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa, YENAGOA

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Federal University Otuoke, FUO, has berated the federal government’s insistence on Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, against the Universities Transparency Accountability Solution, UTAS, preferred by ASUU, saying that IPPIS has always been a conduit pipe for dissipation of resources.

Chairperson of ASUU FUO chapter, Socrates Ebo, in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa on Sunday, said a report of the Auditor-General of the Federation has shown that IPPIS is an ineffective, easily compromised payment platform.

He also said a report by the National Information Technology Develop Agency, NITDA, rated UTAS as excellent adding that there was a plot to get back at ASUU amid the desperation to protect IPPIS.

ALSO READ

Strikes worsen varsity education, pro chancellors tell FG, ASUU

Ebo said: “IPPIS has always been a conduit pipe for dissipation of resources as the report of the Auditor-General of the Federation has abundantly shown. It is an ineffective, easily compromised payment platform.

“By its own report, NITDA acknowledges that UTAS scored 99.3%in the about 698 tests it conducted on UTAS. How do you fail a student that scored over 99% in an examination? Welcome to Buhari’s special Nigeria.

“Is someone trying to get back at ASUU for rejecting the professorship award bazaar?

Who on earth fails a student that has scored over 99% in an examination when 70% is the First Class grade?

“This is clear and irrefutable evidence of malicious intervention. It is clear someone up there is trying to get back at ASUU. Is there a racket associated with IPPIS? Why the desperation to protect IPPIS which scored an “F” when subjected to the same tests given to UTAS? Who is benefiting from IPPIS? Who are players behind the mask?”

Vanguard News Nigeria