Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola on Tuesday challenged the female folk not to take their gender for granted but strive to fight for leadership roles.

Speaking at the launching of State Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day at the Atlantis event centre, West bye-pass Osogbo, she urged women to take it as a matter of necessity to participate in taking leadership roles in society.

She also urged women in the state to join forces with her to break every bias, stereotype and discrimination meted out by society against the women in Nigeria.

“This is the time to break every form of bias, stereotypes and discrimination against women. If we are to evolve a State that guarantees sustainable development and better tomorrow, we must break the bias and make our women active stakeholders in political, economic and social decision-making processes. This need is no longer debatable. Countries that are making progress have taken this for granted.

“You should not take your femineity for granted. Do not expect to be gifted governance and political participation just because you are a woman or female gender. Let us develop ourselves and be women of content, character and capacity. These would be unassailable assets that recommend us.

“We have chosen to launch this Policy today to further accentuate the determination of the present administration to make Osun a better place for men and women to live together and improve their living conditions.

This desire further informed the choice of our theme #BreakTheBias. We are in no doubt that women in Osun are as talented, industrious and willing as their male counterparts to jointly drive the plough of development in this State.

This, however, can only happen if we individually and collectively work together to break every form of bias against the female gender”, she said.

In his remark, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said the country and by extension, the world is in crisis because women have not to be given an adequate role to play globally

“If today, the world is in crisis, if today, our democracy is crying for help, it is because there is a gap you have yet to fill in the larger society as our mothers. We are confident that, as the bias is broken, the world shall begin to know and enjoy peace”, he said.

Earlier, the wife of former Governor of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi warned women to desist from character assassination but speak with one voice to win any struggle.

Vanguard News Nigeria