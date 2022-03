.

The inaugural edition of the International Women’s Day/Awards Gala convened in partnership with the British High Commission, the European Union Delegation, the Embassies of France and Germany, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and UN Women held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, to recognise women who have contributed immensely to women’s empowerment in Nigeria

.

.

.

The programme recognised Nigerians who have championed women’s political and socio-economic empowerment.