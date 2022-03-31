…vows to concentrate empowerment on youths, women

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general election, a House of Representatives aspirant for Awgu, Aninri and Oji River Federal Constituency in Enugu state, Simon Oshi, has pledged to support the bill that would mandate devolution of powers to states.

He expressed the belief that if the security apparatus is handed over to the State governors it would have a better security structure in Nigeria which would in turn tackle insecurity.

Oshi who made the promise while meeting with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at Aninri local government area, assured that youths would take 70% of all his empowerment if elected.

“I was motivated to run for House of representatives because of my love for humanity and I believe I will realise my dreams by empowering youths. I will start by empowering the youths and women and 70% of my empowerment will be youths because youths will really help restore the future of Nigeria. Like I have said before that Hon Toby Okechukwu has done well but as a youth, I’m going to surpass what Okechukwu has done.

“In tackling insecurity, as a member in the Green Chambers, I don’t have power to handle the security, only the president does, but I will pass a bill that will mandate for state security. At least with state police, and the vigilantee groups, that is being governed by the state governors, there will be a better security structure.

He said that his representation would bring a change to political arena, stressing that he would run an inclusive administration.

He however said that as a youth he would do better than others, adding that a vote for him is a vote for Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“I am here asking for your vote because your vote is my power. History is about to make in Nigeria that a youth from Aninri, Awgu and Oji River becomes the first youth to be at the green chamber. Your vote for me is a vote for Senator Ike Ekweremadu and a vote for change,” he said.