.

The business of reconstructing the deplorable state of infrastructure across the state is a serious one and is being tackled head-on by the 3R Government of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.

These infrastructures had for a long while been neglected and left to rot – an unfortunate act that has led to various degrees of hardship on the people of Imo State. From erosion menace to road hazards and economic uncertainties, the people of Imo State gnashed with pains.

Fast forward to date, with over 74% of 2022 People’s Budget earmarked for capital expenditures, the Shared Prosperity administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma has massively embarked on construction and rehabilitation of these infrastructures with the aim of transforming the State into a world-class commercial city.

From the capital city of Owerri to Orlu zone, stretching to Okigwe zone, various road constructions have been awarded and contractors mobilized to the site; with durability and quality as a benchmark.

The Contractors are working tirelessly to deliver the projects within the agreed timeline.

For traffic management, most of the roads are built with dual carriage thereby, offering accommodation for more vehicular movements.

Designed with drainage systems, the erosion menace experienced in the past shall be history upon completion. It is also quite impressive to note the installation of lights for beautification and illumination.

As is customary with his style of leadership, His Excellency the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, embarked on the inspection of these projects to ascertain the level of compliance and delivery by contractors.

In no distant time, Imo State will become a reference point in modern city building.