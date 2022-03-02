.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, on Wednesday called on the members of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to stop destroying the state in the name of politics.

The leader of the Coalition, Collins Ughalaa, gave this warning in Owerri while reacting to the allegations made by PDP, against the state government regarding the last Saturday’s bye-election of the Ngor Okpala state constituency.

The names of the groups include Imo Youths For Peace and Development, Imo Youths Alliance for Democracy and Good Governance among others.

According to the groups, “The PDP chose partying and merriment, hauling insults on Governor Hope Uzodimma over the Ngor-Okpala election. But the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chose the Ngor-Okpala by-election over partying and merriment. In the end, the APC won. We cannot, therefore, fold our hands and allow the PDP to continue to set our State on fire.

“You may have also noticed that the PDP is spreading another lie to the people, especially those from Ngor-Okpala. They are spreading among the people that the Governor is bringing Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) programme to the area.”

“They said Tochi Okereke, who abandoned his seat at the State Assembly did so because some persons wanted him to sign a document to bring RUGA to Ngor-Okpala. In the first place, we see this as escapism. Nobody needs a house member to sign any document for any development programme in any part of the State. No land belongs to any House member, and they do not need to solely sign any document to give the government any part of their land.

“We should not throw caution to the wind in the name playing opposition politics.

Enough is enough. PDP should stop destroying Imo State in the name of politics,” The group said.

