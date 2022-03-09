.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State House of Assembly yesterday passed a motion calling on the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, to stop noise pollution from illegally sited entertainment centres.

The motion was presented at the floor of the House by the member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Eddy Obinna, and was seconded by the member representing Njaba state constituency, Uju Onwudiwe.

The mover of the motion claimed that the noise pollution has distorted the master plan of the Owerri Capital city which he said was caused by fraudulent activities of business owners in the state.

It was his opinion that noise pollution has a lot of health implications which he included to be “Psychological issues, cognitive issues, sleeping disorders, distractions among others.

For that reason, the House passed a motion saying that “Be it resolved by this Honourable House to urge the OCDA to review her records in line with the Master plan to effect compliance with layout regulations within the capital city of Owerri.

“Be it also resolved to urge this Honourable House to set up a Joint Committee of Ministry Of Environment and Lands to Investigate approvals and compliance levels to restore sanity in mapped out residential areas. Be it further resolved that the said Committee on Environment and Lands who oversight OCDA look into the issues of non-compliance with Imo State Master plan to come up with a lasting solution.”

Vanguard News Nigeria