BY AYO ONIKOYI

Obodoruku Oghenegueke, known musically as Gueke in an interview with Potpourri declared that he is prepared to launch into the music world with his unique voice and style in order to warm his way to the hearts of music lovers.

Gueke who nursed his passion and love for music from the tender age of 8, attributed his success so far to his roots of being a church instrumentalist and opined that owing to the experiences and knowledge gathered so far, he has what it takes to build a thriving career in music.

The singer came into the spotlight with the release of his debut single ‘Komaroll’ in November 2019 and has continuously worked towards remaining relevant in his career.

With the recent launch of his new debut entitled ‘Attitude’ which was released in February 2022, Gueke seems to have made up his mind to set the pace for others to follow.

“I am enthusiastic about my decision to journey into music, I am very determined to make my name known both at home and abroad, I’m also ready for whatever challenges that may come because it’s always a part of the process and in order to succeed, I’m ready to do what it takes to achieve my goals,” he said.