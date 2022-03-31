.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ede Dafinone has said that he is the most suitable candidate to step into the huge political shoe of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, should the DSP decides not to run for Senate in forthcoming elections.

Dafinone, a fellow of several professional bodies including the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an associate member of the Chartered Taxation Institute of Nigeria, noted that the superlative performance of Senator Omo-Agege, the Urhobo nation cannot lower its bar, hence he will be the best replacement should the DSP run for another office.

He stated this during the inauguration of executive members of the Dafinone Solidarity Movement (DSM) in Sapele on Tuesday, 29th March 2022, adding that those spreading wicked rumours that Delta State is a PDP state will be disappointed come 2023 because Delta will become an APC State.

Dafinone who is the Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), Board Member of the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank and many other blue-chip companies noted that APC is poised to take over powers from PDP in Delta State.

He noted that Senator Omo-Agege’s performance in the senate in the past 8 years has dwarfed PDP’s 16 years, as Omo-Agege’s has brought light to all parts of Urhoboland that have been in darkness, hence he will present himself to sustain the development witnessed in the past 8 years in Delta Central.

He, however, noted that the task of taking over Delta will not be a tea party, but it’s not insurmountable considering the fact that many Deltans and PDP chieftains are not happy with the level of poverty and under-development in the state.

According to him, I want to state that APC will win more states come 2023 and I stand before you as part of Omo-Agege’s team to tell you that all of us are queuing behind DSP Omo-Agege to take over Delta State come 2023.

“I will also state some of the qualifications that make me most suitable to step into DSP Omo-Agege’s shoe come 2023 if he decided to run for another office.

“In the next week or two, I intend to declare my intention to run for senate, Delta Central Senatorial District seat, and it’s no news that I will be running for senate because it has been my ambition since 2013, when I contested for senate.

“I am waiting for one or two signals from the party, and the signals are coming through at this time.

“I must state that the task before the APC in Delta State come 2023 is achievable but it is not the task for lazy men. We need to recruit more members into our folds, and so we should open our doors and embrace PDP members who are currently dissatisfied with their records,” he added.