Kanye West’s feud with his ex Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson continues with a shocking text exchange, which the rapper referenced in a prayer video.

Pete who taunting the rapper that he’s in “bed with your Kim” during a blistering text message exchange implored West to grow up amid the rapper’s contentious divorce with the reality star.

On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began expressing more family-related grievances with his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram, the Saturday Night Live comedian’s friend Dave Sirus, his King of Staten Island co-writer, shared what he said was a “message” from Pete,” who Ye has dissed online and in his music.

The post, which has since been deleted, contained a text exchange between Kanye and the SNL star, who rarely posts on social media. A source close to Ye confirmed that the texts are authentic.

“Yo it’s Skete,” Pete wrote to Kanye in a text—the images of which E! has redacted/edited for language, referring to a derogatory nickname the rap artist had given him. “I’ve decided that I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up.”

Kanye responded, “Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?” Pete replied, “In bed with your wife,” along with a selfie showing him lying on a bed. Kim, who Pete also defended as “literally the best mother I’ve ever met” in his texts to Ye, is not seen in the pic.

On his own Instagram page, Kanye referenced the conversation in a selfie video, while praying. “The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” he said in the clip, which was later deleted. “I’m like, well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?”

The source close to Kanye that Ye’s “main focus is his children.”

Pete and Kim have been dating since at least November and she made their romance Instagram official on March 11, more than a week after a judge granted her request to be declared legally single amid ongoing divorce proceedings with Kanye, which began more than a year ago.

In the texted selfie of Pete that was posted on Dave’s page, the SNL star sports a tattoo that appears to read “Kim,” located below one shoulder. It is unclear when he obtained it.

Kanye then invited Pete to attend his weekly Sunday Service, to which the SNL star responded, “Why don’t we meet after Sunday service and saints game…I’ll be at the BHH [Beverly Hills Hotel] we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man.”

He added, “What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.”