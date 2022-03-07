Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE people of Inikorogha in Ovia South West local government area of Edo State on Sunday commended Governor Godwin Obaseki on his visit to the area and the promise that his administration would this week commence the construction its abandoned road and a jetty.



Besides, the governor also promised a police post, boosting of marine patrol to check activities of illegal loggers and other crimes including training of young people that would make them employable for potential investors which the governor promised to also bring to the area.



A statement jointly signed by High Chief Joseph Megbuwei the Amaokosuwei, Hon Oboy Jacob (S.A. to the governor), Hon Ogidigba Godstime, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Waterways Security and Surveillance eight others which was made available to Vanguard said “Sir, the Amaokosuwei, elders and the good people of Inikorogha community appreciate and are excited by the governor’s visit.



“We are further elated about the promise by the governor for our road project, the jetty project, police post, to train and employ Izon people for teaching, to bring investors to invest in agriculture and to employ our youths. Before now, we have though that we have been forgotten by this visit and the pronouncements made have erased any doubt among our people”.



Governor Obaseki had last week ordered the immediate disbandment of all members of the vigilante group in Inikorogha accused of aiding illegal wood loggers and other criminal elements in the area.

He assured the people of the completion of the Inikorogha Community Road adding that security has been strengthened in the area to ward off illegal loggers and other criminal elements.



He said “I am here to see how we can move things forward. By next week, bulldozers will resume work on the construction of your road; you need to have access to your community. Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded this road, but they failed to commence the work.



“The contractor will commence work by next week. We are disbanding all the vigilante groups aiding those engaged in illegal logging and we are recruiting able-bodied young men and women from this community to protect our forest and fight against illegal logging.



“I have made provisions for marine boats to man our waterways. Those engaged in illegal logging must stop because if you cut down those trees, you won’t be able to stay here.”



