By Steve Oko

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all youth groups in South-East geopolitical zone, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, for slapping Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, widow of the late Biafra Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Ex-Gov. Obiano’s wife slapped the former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain during the inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the new Governor of Anambra State, Thursday at the Government House Awka.

COSEYL in a press statement jointly signed by its National President, Goodluck Ibem; and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, strongly condemned the action which is described as ” abominable” in view of the pedigree of the Ojukwu family.

The statement made available to Vanguard in Abia read in part: “It is the height of insult on the entire Igbo nation for Mrs Obiano to slap the wife of our revered and great Igbo Leader and Icon Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu.

” Mrs Obiano has exposed to the entire world that she is an untrained and uncouth low life.

“In all standards or standing, Mrs Obiano is unqualified and too low to stand before Mrs Bianca Ojukwu.

” The father of Bianca Chief C. C. Onoh was a former Governor of old Anambra State who achieved so much for his people.

“Who is Mrs Obiano’s father or parents? They are unknown and remain unknown.

“There is no right-thinking person in his or her normal senses that will act what Mrs Obiano acted in an event graced by highly respected Igbo and non-Igbo personalities.

“Mrs Obiano has desecrated the temple and honour of the entire Igbo nation and she has to be disciplined in accordance with the offence she has committed.

“We demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mrs Obiano by security agencies.

“As youth leaders of the entire Igbo nation, we cannot and will not accept or play down on such great insult on the wife of our great leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu.

“Mrs Obiano has purchased some goods and those goods she bought have to be supplied to her in full without removing any item from the goods she bought.

“We, therefore, declare Mrs Obiano the wife of former governor of Anambra State Mr. Willie Obiano persona non grata in Igboland for desecrating Alaigbo.

“The order has been given and it must be strictly adhered to.”

