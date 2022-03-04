.

Luminous Jannamike and Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

No fewer than 181 stranded Nigerians in Ukraine evacuated by the Federal Government from Poland arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday night.

They were received by officials of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Faruk, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, among others.

Among them is a 21-year-old Nigerian man, Ajayi Ireoluwa Adeyemi, who hid underground for over 24 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Another is Adejare Fortune, who arrived in Ukraine to study for a bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery a few weeks before the country’s face-off with Russia began.

Adeyemi, in a brief interaction with journalists, said Ukraine was like a hell for him. The youth said that at some point, he was afraid he would never see his parents again.

Also Read:

Ukraine War: 2 additional aircraft arriving Nigeria today, as FG promises returnees N56,000

He said, “I’m happy being home. It wasn’t easy for us at all. We experienced racism and had so many violent encounters with people, but one thing I must admit is that Nigeria came through for us. We are very proud the Federal Government exceeded our expectations.

“However, at some point, I was very afraid I may not see my parents again. I had to run underground in Kharkiv, Ukraine for over 24 hours. All through the period, I was underground, I kept hearing gunshots. I thought all hope was lost.”

On the sudden interruption of his studies in Ukraine, he said: “Once there’s life, there’s hope. I believe one day, I will go back to school. It is actually something that is very painful and nobody wants to experience that reality. I am more concerned about those that are injured in Ukraine.”

Vanguard News Nigeria