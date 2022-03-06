Mercy Aigbe and husband

Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of the CEO of Adekaz Productions, Kazim Adeoti, has erupted over her husband’s marriage to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, saying everyone should disregard her husband’s interview with a magazine where he claimed that the actress is his second wife.

“Everyone should please disregard the interview my soon-to-be ex-husband made that Mercy is a second wife in the marriage”, Funsho said.

“I never agreed with him to have a second wife in our marriage. Mercy Aigbe was my close friend who I trusted so much around my family because I liked her.

“When I did a surprise 40th birthday for my husband, I personally invited her and her ex husband back then. She became my husband’s side chick and started sleeping with him when her son was just 5 months. She has caused several problems in my marriage over the years but I am done now. She can have him. I have released him to her and left everything to God”.

Adeoti and Aigbe made their marriage public recently drawing backlash from people who accused the actress of marrying her husband’s friend. But the actress debunked the claim, saying her new husband and ex were never friends.

When the marriage became a public subject, Aigbe’s former husband also reacted on social media with a picture of himself and Mercy Aigbe with the Adeotis, hinting that the two couples knew each other. He captioned the picture: “The truth has finally come out. Thank God”.